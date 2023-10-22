Dr. Sunil J. Rao, an Indian doctor employed at the Royal Hospital in Bahrain, was fired from his position and arrested after posting tweets supporting Israel.

"Israel is fighting back," he wrote in one of the tweets. "There will be a big attack, there will be scorched earth, many will be displaced, killed and Hamas will be destroyed (and rightfully so). If I may ask - then what?"

The tweet caused an uproar and was later deleted and the doctor issued an apology message: "I want to apologize for the statements I posted here. It was insensitive in the context of the events. As a doctor, all lives are important. I greatly respect this country (Bahrain), its people and its religion as I do In the last 10 years that I've been here."

In addition, he posted a series of pro-Israeli tweets, including the statement that "Hamas has one goal - to destroy Israel. They don't care how many civilians - Israelis, Palestinians and others - will be killed in the process. They are holding two million civilians hostage in Gaza and using them as human protectors. You can support Palestinian rights without supporting terrorist organizations."

The Royal Hospital in Bahrain wrote: "It has come to our attention that Dr. Sunil Rao, who works as a specialist in internal medicine, has published tweets that harm our company. The tweets do not represent and reflect the values of the institution."

"These things are a violation of our codes of conduct and we have taken the necessary legal actions. His work was terminated immediately," the hospital added.

Later it was announced that the directorate for the prevention of cybercrimes in the country arrested the doctor on suspicion of violating civil peace and social stability.