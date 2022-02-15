ראש הממשלה נפגש עם נציגי הקהילה היהודית בבחריין איתי בית און/ לע"מ

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday morning met with Bahraini Jewish community leaders in the framework of his official visit to the country.

Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Naeh, Jewish community president Abraham David Nonoo, Jewish community member and former Bahraini Ambassador to the US Houda Nonoo and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked the members of the Jewish community for the warm reception and noted that the Bahraini Jewish community plays a central role in realizing the peace accords between the two countries.

Bennett also said that the Jewish community is regarded highly by the Bahrani leadership while serving as a model for cooperation between Jews and Muslims in the Middle East in general and in Bahrain in particular.

The members of the Jewish community thanked the Prime Minister for his warm remarks and welcomed him on the occasion of his visit. Prime Minister Bennett gave the Jewish community leaders a shofar for the synagogue.

"I'm very delighted to be here in Bahrain, and I could think of no better way to kick off this visit than seeing my family here in Bahrain. All of you are indeed family," Bennett said.

"I come from Israel with goodwill, with warm friendship between the two peoples, and I'm sure you can be a remarkable bridge between Bahrain and Israel. I'm looking forward to a wonderful day to strengthen the Abraham Accords, to strengthen the relationship between the nations."