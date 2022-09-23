Former President Donald Trump conceded during a Thursday interview that he has been hoping for Biden to “succeed incredibly” for the sake of the country.

“Forget politics and the Republican and the Democrat stuff, and the radical left and everything else – I want somebody that’s a great leader,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“I put the country first,” he said.

He added that his love of the US was above politics and had him rooting for rival Biden to succeed.

“I would rather have him succeed incredibly, even if it meant a much tougher [election] and maybe even a loss,” Trump said, implying he plans to run in 2024.

“I want to see what’s good for this country,” he insisted.

But Trump also blasted Biden for doing a poor job as president.

“This country’s a mess. This country is not going to survive – the way it’s going now, it’s not going to survive,” he said.

Trump went as far as to defend Biden on questions of his age and mental fitness when Hannity remarked that he didn’t think Biden even knew what day of the week it was.

“I hope he does. For the sake of this country, I hope he does,” Trump said.

Biden will turn 80 on November 20, less than two weeks after the midterm elections.

When asked if he would officially announce during the interview whether he planned on running again for president, Trump refused to give a direct answer.

“I’d love to, but I’m not allowed to legally,” Trump said.

Questioned on why he would “give up a great life” of the post-presidency to go back to the “hellhole” of Washington DC politics, Trump replied, “Because I love the country,” without confirming whether he was in fact running.