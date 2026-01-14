European officials told Reuters on Wednesday that US military intervention in Iran appeared likely, with one saying it could come in the next 24 hours, as the regime continues to repress nationwide protests.

The report also quoted an Israeli official who said it appeared Trump had decided to intervene, though the scope and timing were unclear.

The New York Times, citing officials, reported on Wednesday that the US will take action in a few days at the earliest. According to the report, various options are being considered, including cyber attacks or attacks on the Iranian internal security apparatus, which is violently working to repress the protests. The same sources estimated that American action could lead to a "significant response" from Iran.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the United States began evacuating personnel from its military bases in the Middle East. A US official told the agency that the move was a "precaution" given heightened regional tensions.

In Tehran, officials are closely monitoring US preparations. The Supreme Leader’s adviser in Iran, Ali Shamkhani, posted a warning on X in the afternoon, writing that the US president should also remember “the destruction of the Al-Udeid U.S. base by Iranian missiles," adding that this “will help create a real understanding of Iran’s will and ability to respond to any aggression."