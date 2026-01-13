German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday predicted the imminent collapse of Iran’s ruling regime, saying the Islamic Republic is nearing its end as mass protests and a violent crackdown continue across the country.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to India, Merz said that a government which relies solely on force to maintain power has effectively lost its legitimacy. “If a regime can only keep itself in power by force, then it’s effectively at the end," he said. “I believe we are now seeing the final days and weeks of this regime."

Merz added that Iran’s leadership lacks public legitimacy, noting that it does not derive authority from free elections. “The population is now rising up against this regime," he said.

Widespread protests erupted throughout Iran in late December, driven by mounting economic pressure, including soaring inflation, a sharply weakening currency, and rising food prices. Demonstrations have been reported in numerous cities, marking what observers describe as the largest wave of unrest in the country in recent years.

Iranian authorities have responded with force. A senior Iranian official has acknowledged that approximately 2,000 protesters have been killed, according to reports cited by Reuters, while activists believe the true number may be higher. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has reported that more than 10,700 people have been detained. Witnesses have also accused security forces of killing civilians who were not directly involved in the protests.

President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Tehran’s actions and warned of consequences. Earlier this week, he threatened to impose a 25% tariff on imports from countries that continue to conduct business with Iran. He has also warned that the US could intervene if Iranian authorities continue to use lethal force against peaceful demonstrators.

Trump said recently that Iran’s leadership has expressed interest in negotiations, but cautioned that further action may be necessary given the ongoing violence. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have warned that any US strike would be met with a severe response.