A new poll, conducted by the Midgam Institute headed by Mano Geva and published on Channel 12 News on Thursday evening, revealed that if the elections to the Knesset were held today, the Likud would win 34 seats.

Yesh Atid remains stable at 23 seats, and the National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz wins 12 seats. Religious Zionism led by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir wins 11 seats.

Shas and United Torah Judaism win 8 and 7 seats respectively, and Yisrael Beytenu led by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman maintains its strength as well with 6 seats. The Labor Party wins just 5 seats, as does Meretz.

After the dramatic split in the Joint List, the Ra'am party becomes the largest Arab party in Israel. Mansour Abbas's party wins 5 seats in this poll, while the Hadash-Ta'al party (formerly the Joint List) led by Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi wins only 4 seats. Balad, which split from the Joint List when slates were submitted last week, is far from the electoral threshold and receives only 2.4% support.

If the Knesset elections were held today, the Netanyahu bloc would achieve 60 seats, and the “bloc of change” would have 56 seats.

Along with Balad, the Jewish Home led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is also very far from the electoral threshold, winning 1.8%. The Economic Freedom Party led by Abir Kara wins only 0.6&, and the Free Israel Party led by Eli Avidar wins 0.4%.

In the wake of Prime Minister Yair Lapid's speech at the UN General Assembly on Thursday, 28% of the poll respondents said that they support the two-state solution. 49% said that they oppose the two-state solution, and 23% answered that they do not know.