January 6 committee to hold another hearing

The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack on Wednesday formally announced its first fall hearing for September 28, The Hill reported.

Committee members have declined to elaborate on the topic for the hearing, slated for 1:00 p.m. that day.

The hearing comes as members of the panel have said they’ve continued to gain new details about the riot at the Capitol throughout the August recess.

The panel did not announce any in-person witnesses for the hearing, and Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said members had not yet decided whether there would be any.

Unlike other hearings that have been primarily led by one or two lawmakers of the nine-member panel, Thompson said that in the next hearing “each member will have an appropriate role in the process.”

Thompson also said the September hearing — though perhaps not its final one — would likely be the last before the November midterms.

The committee has already held several hearings. Members of the panel have accused Trump of inciting a mob of followers to attack the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a last-ditch bid to remain in power.

In recent months the committee has interviewed a number of former Trump administration Cabinet officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The January 6 House committee was created with some controversy. The US House of Representatives passed a bill last May to form a commission to probe the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The bill was approved in a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

Two days later, however, Senate Republicans blocked the legislation. Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle.

Without any pathway forward in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would use her power to pursue a select committee in the House that will be controlled by Democrats, leading to the formation of the current panel.

Trump denies wrongdoing and has rejected the legitimacy of the committee.