House approves commission to probe Capitol riot

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Lawmakers passed the bill in a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support, according to The Hill.

However, the legislation’s chances appear increasingly slim in the Senate after both Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) came out in opposition to the bill.

McCarthy insisted that the legislation should have expanded its scope, arguing it “ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021.” Expanding the commission's focus would dilute the focus on former President Donald Trump.

The GOP leader's opposition came even though the legislation was negotiated by the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. John Katko (NY), and largely mirrors a GOP bill introduced in January to establish a bipartisan commission focused on the Jan. 6 attack that led to the deaths of five people and more than 140 police officers injured.

Relatively few Republicans participated in floor debate on the commission legislation, with Katko, who was managing time for Republicans, repeatedly reserving time, according to The Hill.

Trump issued a statement on Tuesday night opposing the commission and calling out the top two GOP leaders.

"Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission. ... Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!" Trump said in the statement.

Trump has been accused of inciting the January 6 riots on the Capitol, though the Senate acquitted Trump of charges of “inciting insurrection” leading to the riots.

The NAACP and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) recently sued Trump in connection with the riots. The lawsuit alleges that Trump incited the Capitol riot in violation of a Reconstruction Era law commonly referred to as the Ku Klux Klan Act.