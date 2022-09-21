Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor), who was shunted to the party's ninth spot - an unrealistic one - during the primaries, expressed disappointment in the party's voters.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Barlev said, "Yes, I'm hurt. Because I was in first place in the previous primaries, and now am in my current place. The center-left public do not like Israel Police and Border Police."

He added that he is not leaving the party, and said that he there is a "high probability" that he will be Public Security Minister in the next government as well.

According to Barlev, during his time as Public Security Minister, he took a number of steps to increase the power of the police.

"As people of the center-left, we like peace and brotherhood," he explained. "Any issue of internal violence or the strengthening of bodies which rarely does the simple citizen meet them in a comfortable situation - this does not give us a good feeling."