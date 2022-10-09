בן גביר צועק על השר בר לב במקום הפיגוע

The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, on Saturday night protested in front of Public Security Minister Omer Barlev near the scene of the attack at the Shu’afat checkpoint, in which a female IDF soldier was murdered.

"You are abandoning the lives of soldiers and fighters, you and Gantz," charged Ben Gvir.

"Why did you cancel the lockdown? It brought another attack. The policy of Gantz and Barlev is that of kowtowing," he added.

The female soldier who was murdered in Saturday night’s shooting attack was evacuated to hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead. The soldier’s family has been informed.

Another victim suffered serious injuries. The shots were fired by a vehicle passing near the checkpoint. A third individual suffered light injuries after being hit by shrapnel.