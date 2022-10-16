Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev slammed Otzma Yehudit's Itamar Ben-Gvir, for escalating tensions with PA Arabs.

"Ben-Gvir is not only turning Arabs on Jews, but vice versa as well - and [this came to light when Jewish] youngsters were filmed beating up an old Arab," he said during an interview with Galei Tzahal. According to Barlev, "This encourages the exact opposite of friendly coexistence." "Pulling out a gun [on Arab rioters] achieves the opposite goal."

Regarding the shooting attack at the Shu'afat checkpoint in which an Israeli soldier was killed by an Arab terrorist a little over a week ago, Barlev said that, "the terrorist has not been found." "The manhunt continues and I have no doubt that the murderer will be caught," he insisted. "It may take a few more days, or even longer - but he will be caught."

בן גביר שולף אקדח מול זורקי האבנים צילום: זושא לוסטיג - חדשות כל העולם

Barlev's comments come after Ben-Gvir was filmed pulling out a weapon while Arabs were throwing rocks and other objects at him and his supporters near party headquarters in the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood of Jerusalem.