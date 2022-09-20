MK Matan Kahana (National Unity), who formerly served as Religious Affairs Minister and then as Deputy Religious Affairs Minister, has cast doubt on whether Ayelet Shaked's party, the Jewish Home, will pass the electoral threshold.

Speaking at an elections conference in Kiryat Ono, Kahana said, "I respect Ayelet and what she says is correct - Ayelet Shaked never left the Right. She does not need to repent for the government which she was part of."

When asked if he would apologize to his voters, Kahana said, "I want to ask forgiveness from the public. There were things that I said during the elections that we did not keep. I don't feel good about this."

At the same time, he insisted, "We did the right thing."

Kahana continued, "What would I have done differently? I try not to make promises, in that I failed. The mistake was in the promise, not in that it was broken. I am worthy of continuing to represent the Religious Zionist public, and certainly the national [public]."