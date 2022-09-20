PM Lapid before taking off to New York for UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday evening took off for New York, where he will speak at the United Nations General Assembly.

Before departing, Lapid said, "I am leaving this evening for a diplomatic visit which will include meetings with the heads of countries and with Jewish leaders."

"On Thursday I will represent Israel at the United Nations General Assembly," added the Prime Minister, who said that from there, "the voice of the State of Israel will be heard: Our right to security and our aspirations for peace, as well as Israel's contribution to regional stability and international partnerships."

During the visit to New York, the Prime Minister is expected to meet British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In addition, Lapid will meet with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

The Prime Minister will also meet the heads of the main organizations of the Jewish communities in North America. Lapid will participate in the annual conference of the FIDF organization. The event will be attended by about 500 of the major supporters of the organization, which works for the welfare of IDF soldiers, among other things by providing scholarships.

The Prime Minister’s delegation to New York includes National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Naama Schultz and Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo.

They will be accompanied by Israel's Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, and Consul General in New York Assaf Zamir.