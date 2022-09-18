Lapid during his meeting with German President last week

Prime Minister Yair Lapid will take off on Monday night for a diplomatic visit to New York where he will participate in the UN General Assembly.

Lapid will address the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In addition, Lapid will meet with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

The Prime Minister will also meet the heads of the main organizations of the Jewish communities in North America. Lapid will participate in the annual conference of the FIDF organization. The event will be attended by about 500 of the major supporters of the organization, which works for the welfare of IDF soldiers, among other things by providing scholarships.

The Prime Minister’s delegation to New York will include National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Naama Schultz and Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo.

They will be accompanied by Israel's Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, and Consul General in New York Assaf Zamir.