Following a disturbing diplomatic incident that occurred on Thursday, when the Chilean President, Gabriel Boric, snubbed Israel’s new ambassador to Chile and refused to receive his credentials, Chile's acting Foreign Minister, Ximena Fuentes Torrijo, contacted the director-general of Israel's Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, to apologize for what occurred.

The incoming ambassador, Gil Artzeyli, had been scheduled to meet with President Gabriel Boric to present his credentials and formally replace Marina Rosenberg as ambassador. The ceremony – typically a formality – made international news, however, when Artzeyli was rebuffed at the last minute, with Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola informing him that President Boric refused to meet with him.

Artzeyli was told that the meeting was cancelled after Boric was angered by Israel allegedly “killing children in Gaza.” The "child" referred to was apparently a 17-year-old Palestinian Arab terrorist who had attacked IDF soldiers during an operation early Thursday morning, following the murder of IDF Major Bar Falah.

On Saturday, Torrijo made her apologies for the incident and added that Artzeyli was invited to present his credentials on September 30 instead. She also stressed that Chile's ties with Israel are important and that the country wishes to maintain them.

Ushpiz thanked his counterpart for her call and noted that the incident had been an unpleasant and serious one that could have led to a grave deterioration in diplomatic relations. He added that any person wishing to play a positive role in advancing peace in the region could not simultaneously support a boycott against Israel.