Sixteen leading Israeli defense industries are participating in the exhibition, led by the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Ministry of Defense - SIBAT.

The systems, products, and technologies showcased in the exhibition in the Israeli pavilion are among the most advanced in air defense, UAVs, and cyber.

Head of Sibat, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, said: “Many countries around the world are affected by the war in Europe that is threatening the existing world order as we know it. Security challenges create increased demand for Israeli technologies and products, as well as new opportunities for cooperation among countries.”

“Israel and Chile have strong and long-standing security relations. The participation of SIBAT and the Israeli defense industries at FIDAE 2022 testifies to the strength and scope of our cooperation. Most of the Israeli systems on display are operational and currently in use by security organizations around the world.”

The defense industries participating in the exhibition include Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, ImageSat, IMCO Industries, TechMer, UVision Air, Bet Shemesh Engines, Niron Systems & Projects, Cellebrite, Plasan, Cognyte, and the SK Group including IWI, Meprolight, Camero Tech, and Uni-scope.