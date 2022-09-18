Syrian reports claim that five soldiers were killed in an alleged Israeli attack.

The attack took place on Friday night, and activated the country's air defense systems. There were no initial reports of damages or injuries.

On Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the reported deaths, adding that two Iranian-backed fighters were also killed.

According to Sana, the strike on Damascus' airport was carried out, "from the northeastern side of Lake Tiberias," and targeted both the airport and, "some points south of Damascus."

The strike caused "some material damage," Sana added, quoting a military source.