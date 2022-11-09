Former White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has been elected as governor of the State of Arkansas.

Huckabee is the daughter of Mike Huckabee, vocal supporter of Israel in the Republican Party, and former governor of Arkansas.

Sanders was touted as a contender for the post after it was announced she was leaving the Trump administration in June 2019.

President Trump tweeted at the time he hoped she would run for governor, adding "she would be fantastic."

Sanders was initially named to the position of deputy White House press secretary in Trump’s administration.

On July 21, 2017, after then-press secretary Sean Spicer stepped down, Sanders was named as his replacement.