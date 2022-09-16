US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday released a statement on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

“These steps have been transformational for Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. They have led to new forms of cooperation and regional integration in the Middle East and beyond, including the historic Negev Forum, which brought us together with Israel and its neighbors,” said Blinken.

“We are committed to advancing and expanding upon these agreements between Israel and Arab and Muslim-majority countries to enhance regional security, prosperity, and peace. The United States looks forward to helping strengthen and deepen these partnerships in the years to come,” he added.

The Abraham Accords saw the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

While the accords were an initiative of former US President Donald Trump, they have been backed by the Biden administration as well.

Blinken said shortly after he took office that the Biden administration supports the Abraham Accords.

The Biden administration has expressed hope that the Abraham Accords could be used to reboot talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Earlier this week, Jared Kushner, who served as Trump’s senior adviser and was instrumental in brokering the Abraham Accords, lamented the failure of Biden's administration to expand the accords.

“The biggest disappointment so far is that more countries haven't been brought into it … we had about six active discussions that we had going on, I think that there's a lot more to build on,” said Kushner.

“I do hope that the current administration will focus on that and then work to do that,” he continued.

“Because once the whole Arab-Israeli conflict is over, I think that you will have an era of prosperity and peacefulness in that region that will endure for a very, very long time,” said Kushner.