Former US President Donald Trump once made an offer to give Judea and Samaria to Jordan, the Boston Globe reported.

The offer is one of many new details about the Trump presidency presented in a new book, "The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021," by Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, and Susan Glasser, staff writer for the New Yorker.

According to the new book, in 2018 King Abdullah told an American friend, "I thought I was having a heart attack. I couldn’t breathe. I was bent doubled-over."