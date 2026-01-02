US President Donald Trump, 79, the oldest man to assume the presidency, is increasingly displaying signs of aging in both public and private settings, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people close to him.

According to the report, Trump has at times dismissed medical advice and brushed off widely accepted health recommendations, insisting instead on what he calls his “good genetics.” Trump and his doctor maintain that he is in excellent health, and aides say he continues to keep a demanding schedule.

The WSJ noted that Trump sleeps very little and has recently struggled to keep his eyes open during several televised events in the West Wing. Aides, donors and friends say they often need to raise their voices in meetings because he strains to hear. Aside from golf, Trump does not engage in regular exercise, and he is known for a diet heavy in salty and fatty foods, including hamburgers and french fries.

The President has also attempted to conceal ailments that have fueled speculation about his health, covering bruising on his hand with makeup, the report stated.

Trump’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, told the Journal that Trump is in “exceptional health and perfectly suited to execute his duties as Commander in Chief.”

Responding to the report in a separate interview with WSJ later on Thursday, Trump attributed the large bruises on his hand to daily aspirin use and denied falling asleep during public meetings. He also revised his earlier claim that he had undergone an MRI in October, saying it was actually a quicker CT scan.

Trump, who repeated to the Journal that “my health is perfect,” expressed frustration with the scrutiny surrounding his well-being.

Addressing the bruising, Trump told the Journal that aspirin thins his blood. “I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he said. He added that he uses makeup or bandages when his hand is “whacked.”

Trump also rejected claims that he falls asleep in public. “I’ve never been a big sleeper,” he said. What appear to be moments of dozing off are simply brief periods of relaxation, he insisted.

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”