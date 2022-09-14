Israeli security forces have seen over 70 warnings of terror attacks in the past several days, Maariv reported.

The warnings come as security forces prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

While there were warnings of terror attacks across the entire country, the main focus was on Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, due to the fact that the holiday period is a sensitive one both for the Jewish and Arab sectors, security forces are preparing for tensions to escalate near the Temple Mount.

On Tuesday night, IDF soldiers exchanged fire with armed Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists at the Jalameh checkpoint, near Jenin.

According to an IDF statement, IDF lookouts identified two suspects near the fence. Soldiers who rushed to the spot surrounded the suspects and initiated an arrest procedure, during which the suspects opened fire at the soldiers.

Following this, the soldiers returned fire and eliminated the two terrorists.