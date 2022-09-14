IDF soldiers exchanged fire with armed Palestinian Arabs at the Jalameh checkpoint, near Jenin, overnight Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The details are under investigation, the statement added.

According to Palestinian Arab reports, two terrorists were wounded in the clashes.

On Tuesday evening, a 70-year-old woman was lightly injured when a rock was thrown at her vehicle near the Yakir Junction in Samaria.

A Magen David Adom team provided the woman with first aid for a cut she received on her leg from a piece of glass from a shattered window.

A short time later, a Palestinian Arab armed with a knife was arrested who intended to carry out a stabbing attack at the Tapuah Junction.

Soldiers spotted the man holding the knife and fired a warning shot in the air. The terrorist then threw away the knife and lay on the ground, at which point he was arrested. He was taken for interrogation by security forces.