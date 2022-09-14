The Yesh Atid Party on Tuesday evening presented its slate for the elections to the 25th Knesset at an event in Tel Aviv.

The party is proud of the fact that the slate, drawn up by its senior members, maintains stability and without many changes and includes 47% women, three of them in the top five. Also, the list includes two IDF generals, two police lieutenants and a deputy head of the Mossad.

Party chairman Yair Lapid said, "We need to make sure that every child in Israel learns math, English and Hebrew. Studying core subjects is the future of this country. There is a historic opportunity here to integrate the haredim in the labor market. Netanyahu's attempt to sell the future of our children for a political deal is destructive and irresponsible. He will not move us backwards, we will stop him."

"This group is saying from here to the State of Israel: You have who to vote for. You have a choice. You can go back to a government that has been corrupted and broken and will try to crush our democracy, or continue to move forward so that our children get the future that we want for them," he added.

"We learned a lot about ourselves in the last year. We learned that we know how to win an election, we learned that we know how to form a government, we learned that we know how to run a country, and we know how to do all this without losing sight of our values ​​and the reasons why we set out on our path," continued Lapid.

"Netanyahu's campaign tells you that Israel is at war. Between the Jews and the Israelis, between the Jews and the Arabs, between politicians and the courts, between the rich and the poor, between the religious and the secular. Everything is anger and hatred and conflicts and incitement. Yesh Atid is telling you: The people of Israel are not like that. We are a family. We are better, we are more generous. Our enemies are Iran and Hezbollah and Hamas, not Israelis who think differently from us. We will respect each other. We will respect the common good. In the last few weeks, we prevented the teachers' strike, because we worked together. We launched an operation in Gaza that achieved all its goals, because we worked together. We solved the crisis of the interns, because we worked together. We managed - at least in the current timeframe, I say this carefully - to stop the nuclear agreement with Iran because we joined forces and worked quietly and made sure that everyone was coordinated," the Prime Minister claimed.

He concluded, "I want to say a word from here to the people who won't vote for us: We owe you as well. We work for you too. We will do everything to form the next government, and just like the current government - once it is formed it will also be your government."

The Yesh Atid slate that will run for the 25th Knesset is as follows:

1. Prime Minister Yair Lapid

2. Minister Orna Barbivai

3. Minister Meir Cohen

4. Minister Karine Elharrar

5. Minister Merav Cohen

6. Minister Yoel Razvozov

7. Minister Elazar Stern

8. Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy

9. MK Merav Ben Ari

10. MK Ram Ben Barak

11. Deputy Minister Yoav Segalovitz

12. MK Boaz Toporovsky

13. Michal Shir

14. Deputy Minister Idan Roll

15. MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu

16. MK Vladimir Beliak

17. MK Ron Katz

18. Matti Haracbi

19. MK Tatiana Mazarsky

20. MK Yasmin Sax Fridman

21. Lawyer Debbie Biton

22. MK Moshe (Kinley) Tur Paz

23. MK Simon Davidson

24. Naor Shiri

25. Shelly Tal Meron