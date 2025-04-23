An interview with MK Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid) bombed after he failed to provide an example of incitement towards ISA chief Ronen Bar on the part of MKs or ministers.

In the interview with Galei Israel's Sharon Gal, Beliak claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is dangerous to Israel, that's a fact, it's not incitement. Do you want us to talk about the incitement against the ISA chief?"

Gal responded, "Give me one example of incitement against Ronen Bar, on the part of the Prime Minister or his ministers."

Beliak responded, "There are a million examples."

"There is a well-oiled poison machine against Ronen Bar," Beliak added.

"Nu, so bring one example," Gal replied. "One."

"Want go look at Twitter together and I'll show you?" Beliak asked.

"Sure, go into Twitter when I'm on the line, we have until nine," Gal responded.

"Do you want us to end the interview? Your editor told me it would be a respectable interview," Beliak said, before hanging up the phone."

"This is Yesh Atid," Gal remarked to his listeners after Beliak hung up. "This is their level. You need to understand this-this is their level, this is the level of discourse, this is the level of 'proofs' in quotations. That's how it works."