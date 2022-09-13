Democrats on the House Oversight Committee announced that they believe former President Donald Trump may have more classified documents inappropriately stored at his Florida residence.

The Committee, chaired by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), requested on Tuesday that the National Archives (NARA) look into whether Trump has further records he needs to turn in following the August 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago by the FBI during which over 20 boxes of documents were seized, including classified government records labeled “top secret.”

Maloney asked the National Archives to order Trump to certify I writing that he has no more records and to determine whether there are any more documents.

If Trump certifies he has no further top secret files, the affidavit could open him up to legal trouble if proven untrue in the future.

“[The National Archives] recently informed the Committee that the agency is not certain whether all presidential records are in its custody,” Maloney said on Tuesday.

“In light of the serious risk that Mr. Trump may still be retaining sensitive government records at Mar-a-Lago or his other properties, I urge NARA to seek a personal certification from Donald Trump that he has surrendered all presidential records that he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office,” Maloney wrote in a message to acting National Archives archivist Debra Wall.

“I also ask that the agency conduct an urgent review of presidential records recovered from the Trump White House to assess whether presidential records remain unaccounted for and potentially in the possession of the former president,” she added.