The U.S. military is developing a series of new operational plans intended for implementation if fighting with Iran resumes, according to a report aired overnight by CNN.

According to the report, the plan focuses first and foremost on damaging Tehran’s ability to block the Strait of Hormuz - the strategic shipping lane through which most of the world’s oil supply passes.

The military is identifying “dynamic targets" in the Gulf region, including fast attack boats and vessels designated for laying naval mines, based on the understanding that these are the assets enabling the regime to paralyze maritime traffic.

However, U.S. security officials acknowledge that attacking the vessels alone would not guarantee the immediate reopening of the strait.

As part of a broader campaign of economic and diplomatic pressure, the possibility of striking Iranian strategic infrastructure and energy facilities is being considered. The aim of such attacks would be to force Tehran back to the negotiating table from a weakened position, while carrying out past threats made by the administration of Donald Trump against the regime’s economic assets.

Another part of the operational plan concerns the targeted elimination of “obstructive figures" within the Iranian leadership. Military planners have reportedly discussed the possibility of targeting commanders and key figures identified as actively working to sabotage diplomatic contacts.

The move is intended to paralyze the hardline faction in Iran and neutralize opposition to a political arrangement.

On the ground, tensions are reaching a peak: the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) has joined the area of responsibility of U.S. Central Command, bringing the number of American aircraft carriers in the Middle East to three. The military buildup comes alongside reports that Iran has begun placing additional naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.