US President Donald Trump published a post on Truth Social on Thursday addressing the ongoing division among the Iranian Leadership.

"Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know!" Trump wrote.

According to the President, "The infighting is between the 'Hardliners,' who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'Moderates,' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!"

He noted that "we have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is 'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!"

Earlier in the day, the President announced that he has ordered the US Navy to eliminate any boat caught laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that "there is to be no hesitation."

He also noted that US minesweepers "are clearing the Strait right now. and that he is "hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled-up level!"

Trump announced on Tuesday that due to the division in Iran, the ceasefire in Iran would be extended for an unspecified amount of time, to allow the leadership time to submit a proposal for a deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump made clear that the US naval blockade will remain in place until an Iranian proposal is submitted.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump wrote.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," he added.