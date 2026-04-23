US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has ordered the US Navy to eliminate any boat caught laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be, that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation." The President wrote on Truth Social.

In parenthisis, Trump mockingly explained why the boats laying mines are small: "Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!"

He also noted that US minesweepers "are clearing the Strait right now. and that he is "hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled-up level!"