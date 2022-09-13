With the war between Russia and Ukraine continuing to rage, the Breslov Hasidic movement have replaced the welcome sign at the entrance to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman

The new sign asks visitors to "pray for the peace of Ukraine."

The US and Israeli governments have issued travel advisories calling on Jewish citizens not to go to Uman for Rosh Hashannah this year due to the war.

The US State Department stated that it "continues to advise that U.S. citizens not travel to Ukraine due to active armed conflict. Those U.S citizens in Ukraine should depart if it is safe to do so using commercial or other privately available ground transportation options."

Israel's Foreign Ministry released a statement after missiles were fired toward the Uman area last month, killing on person: "The volatile security situation, including the danger of air strikes or rocket fire - including on towns and civilian areas, including in the center and west of the country - are a real and immediate danger to life."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also published a notice, asking that foreigners not visit Uman this year, due to the ongoing war and the difficulty in providing security and safety for the visitors.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry emphasized, "The Israeli Embassy in Kyiv does not have a constant presence in Ukrainian territory during these times, and therefore we will not be able to provide full consular services and there will be great difficulty in providing help in case of an emergency."