Rabbi Yaakov Jan, the rabbi of Uman, issued an unusual appeal on Sunday, urging Jews in Israel and around the world to refrain from traveling to Uman, Ukraine, due to exceptionally harsh weather conditions in the region.

While emphasizing the spiritual importance of visiting the burial site of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, Rabbi Jan said that under the current circumstances, it is advisable to delay travel until it is safer, citing serious safety risks both on the roads and within the city.

According to the rabbi, temperatures in the area have dropped to extreme sub-zero levels not seen in years. These conditions have been accompanied by prolonged power outages, unlit and slippery streets, and severe cold inside homes, all of which pose significant dangers to visitors and residents alike.

Rabbi Jan also warned Jews already in Uman to refrain from using gas heaters inside homes, stressing that such devices are particularly hazardous, especially during power outages. He referred to a tragic incident that occurred last Friday evening when a 28-year-old man was found dead in his home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, and urged people to take precautions and avoid unnecessary risks.

The rabbi added that anyone who nonetheless chooses to travel to Uman during this period should ensure they are covered by valid and comprehensive medical insurance.