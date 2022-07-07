Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychu announced Thursday that there would be no visits to Uman for the Rosh Hashannah festival this year due to the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine.

"Due to the concern for the lives and well-being of visitors to Ukraine and in light of the blatant Russian war in our country, despite all efforts, we cannot guarantee the safety of pilgrims and we do not currently allow tourists and visitors to enter Ukraine," Ambassador Kornichu said,

"On this occasion we turn to you, because your prayers are important to us. Please pray that before Rosh Hashanah the war in Ukraine, which broke out due to blatant and brutal Russian aggression, ended, and pray for Ukraine's victory. We hope that the prayers will be fulfilled, and that Ukraine will return to being a country that generously receives visitors from Israel, and especially Jews who come to Ukraine to visit the graves of the righteous," the ambassador added.

Hundreds of thousands of haredi and hasidic Jews make the pilgrimage to Uman every Rosh Hashannah, where the hasidic sage Rabbi Nachman of Breslov is buried,

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, sparking a war which has disrupted the global economy and displaced millions. The fighting quickly spread to Uman, with a resident being killed in the first weeks of the war and reported attacks on the city in April.

By early March, most of Uman's Jewish population had fled, leaving just 40 Jews left in the city.