The Alrisala news site, which is affiliated with the Hamas terror group, has continued documenting the escalation of terror activities in Judea and Samaria.

The increase in terror activity raises concerns in Israel that there may be a loss of control leading to a widespread intifada.

According to the report, during the past 24 hours, 36 "fighting activities" were carried out in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria, including three shootings at Jewish-owned vehicles, which injured three Israelis.

The three shootings including shooting towards Homesh, towards an IDF post on Mount Gerizim, and towards IDF forces operating in Jenin and near the town of Ramana.

The report details the injuries to Israelis: One Jew was pulled out of his vehicle near Salfit and beaten by Palestinian Authority Arabs; a female soldier was injured by a rock near Beit Horon, and a Jew was injured in a rock attack near Havat Maon.

In the past day, there have been firebombings around Judea and Samaria, including five near the town of Husan south of Bethlehem, and young Palestinian Authority Arabs fought with Israelis in eight different incidents, and with IDF forces in seven locations.

"Maati," an Arab information center, documented 832 acts of terror in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem during the month of August, and noted that these acts had injured 28 Israelis. Also during August, there were 73 shooting attacks towards IDF forces and Jewish civilians.