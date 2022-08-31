Since the beginning of the year, the number of shooting attacks in Judea and Samaria has risen: 60 such attacks have occurred in the area in the past months.

According to Kan News, the upwards trend is significant, since last year there were only 50 shooting attacks throughout the entire year; 2020 saw 48 such attacks.

The last time the number of shootings reached 60 was in 2019, when there were 61 shooting attacks from January through December.

In addition to the shooting attacks, there have been dozens of incidents in which armed Palestinian Authority Arabs fired at Israeli security forces as they entered villages and towns in the Palestinian Authority (PA), while carrying out the arrests of wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria.

In addition to the attacks which terrorists succeeded in carrying out, another 220 shooting attacks - against both soldiers and civilians - were foiled by Israeli security forces, by means of arresting suspects and thanks to focused intelligence information received from Shabak (Israel Security Agency).

Security forces have also noted that terror groups in Gaza are encouraging the escalation in Judea and Samaria. Some of the funding for the attacks reaches Hamas and Islamic Jihad, directly from Iran. Palestinian Authority officials are also increasingly involved in terror against Israel.