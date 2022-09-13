Labor chairwoman Minister Merav Michaeli on Monday emphatically ruled out the idea of the Labor Party running on a joint ticket with Meretz.

"Lapid acts hysterically and is harming the bloc. When we ran separately, we managed to replace Netanyahu," Michaeli told Channel 12 News in an interview.

She added, "We are fighting for our truth. You can't blame me for not being concerned about Netanyahu returning to power, and I am acting out of common sense and not out of hysteria."

"I am rebuilding the political power of the center-left camp. I don't see Yesh Atid as rivals, but rather I say to them: Let's fight together against the real opponent," Michaeli said.

She claimed that running in two separate parties would benefit the bloc and bring more votes to both parties. "Our Knesset members did an excellent job in the past Knesset and I have no doubt that the Labor Party will receive the votes. I am sure that this is the right thing to do in order to ensure that Netanyahu does not return," she clarified.

The Minister of Transportation also addressed the issue of public transportation on Shabbat, which she is trying to promote these days, and clarified that "we have a majority for public transportation on Shabbat in the current government."

"Now, when there is no need to reach agreements with the haredim, we have a historic window of opportunity. I call on Lapid to help me promote public transportation on Shabbat - which can be done right now," she stated.