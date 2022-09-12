Orthodox leaders in the state of New York are protesting a new measure that would force yeshivas to teach a curriculum equivalent to that of public schools.

A vote on the regulation by the New York State Board of Regents, which overseas education in the state, is taking place on Tuesday.

The proposal is widely opposed by the Orthodox community. On Monday morning, some stood outside the State Department of Education in Albany to voice their concern, News Channel 13 reported.

“We have a wonderful school system. We educate thousands of kids. Crime is almost non-existent. It’s a beautiful community,” Rabbi Yeruchim Silber told the news outlet.

In his opinion, the government should not be interceding in Jewish education.

“Over the past two years, the State Education Department has consulted extensively with stakeholders representing the variety of the non-public school community, which has deeply and substantively informed the development of these draft regulations,” the New York State Department of Education told Channel 13 in a statement.

“In recognition of the diversity of non-public schools across the state, the proposed regulations set forth multiple pathways for schools to demonstrate substantial equivalency of instruction and provide time for schools to make necessary adjustments where needed.”