A Christmas billboard in New York City's Times Square declaring "Jesus is Palestinian" has provoked widespread criticism and debate. The display, launched by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), aimed to raise awareness about Gaza while highlighting the cultural and geographical origins of Jesus, who, according to the Bible, was born in Bethlehem.

The campaign included two digital messages: one stating "Jesus is Palestinian. Merry Christmas," and another featuring a passage from the Quran announcing Jesus’ birth, presented in both Arabic and English alongside "Merry Christmas."

The billboard drew immediate backlash from social media users and visitors, many calling it “divisive” and “inflammatory.” Critics pointed out historical inaccuracies, noting that Jesus was Jewish and born in Bethlehem, Judea, under Roman rule-long before the modern concept of Palestine existed. Some argued that the timing and political nature of the message were inappropriate for the holiday season.

ADC National Executive Director Adeb Ayoub defended the billboard, saying it was intended to highlight cultural similarities between Christian, Arab, and Muslim communities in the U.S., rather than to undermine Jesus’ Jewish heritage. He emphasized that the display had sparked discussion and encouraged dialogue on identity and heritage.

The controversy comes as Christmas celebrations resumed in Bethlehem after years of conflict, with worshippers attending mass at the Church of the Nativity and parades filling the city’s streets.