Report: Biden Admin fears Iran deal could hurt Democrats in November

The Biden Administration fears that rushing to sign the nuclear deal with Iran at any cost will harm the Democratic Party in the congressional elections, so they would prefer to postpone the move until after November 8, and even then there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached, a political source told Israel Hayom.

"If the Iranians fold on all or most of the points, the administration could advance the agreement right now, but going by Tehran's answer to the American proposal, it seems that this scenario is unlikely," said the source

The new Congress, which may usher in a Republican majority , will not be sworn in until January, but the source estimated that if the negotiations continue into 2023, President Biden will veto a Congeressional vote not to approve the agreement.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to leave today for a diplomatic visit to Germany. Lapid is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The talks are expected to focus on the preparations between the two countries in the event that a nuclear agreement is not signed and the manner of the cooperation between them. Lapid is expected to emphasize the serious dangers in the agreement for world peace and Israel's security.

Another issue that is expected to come up is the procurement of the Arrow defense missile system, in which the Germans are interested.