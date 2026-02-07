Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss the negotiations with Iran.

"The Prime Minister believes any negotiations must include limitations on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis," his office said Saturday night.

On Saturday morning, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, visited the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln.

The visit was held at the invitation of Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command, and was intended to express appreciation for American troops stationed in the region. It followed a round of indirect talks held in Oman, which Trump described as "very good talks," noting that Iran appears highly interested in reaching a deal.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s foreign minister addressed Israel’s demand to limit Iran’s missile program, stating that the issue would not be subject to negotiations.

"This is a defensive matter. No external country will deal with it," he said.

Araghchi also said that a complete halt to uranium enrichment is outside the scope of the talks. However, he added that Iran is prepared to reach an agreement on enrichment that would satisfy all sides. According to him, "The level of uranium enrichment is based on our needs, and the enriched uranium will not leave Iran."