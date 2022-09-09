The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) praised a bipartisan letter written by 50 House members concerned about the Biden administration’s approach to renewing the Iran Nuclear Deal.

The letter was organized by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) and was signed by 37 Democrats as well as 13 Republicans.

ZOA noted that the letter objected to provisions in the potential agreement with Iran which have been leaked and reported on by multiple sources, and that the new deal is significantly weaker than the original 2015 deal.

The letter called on the administration not to act before consulting with Congress.

“The concerns enunciated by these elected representatives are valid and should not be ignored by the Biden administration. The Biden Administration promised a “stronger and longer” Iran Deal – yet this deal is weaker and shorter,” ZOA NationalPresident Morton Klein said.

Klein was supportive of the fact that sanctions on the IRGC were not being liftedi n the deal but slammed the deal for appeasing Iran by weakening sanctions on individuals.

“Many of these individuals are murderers of their own people and of Americans,” he said. “The ZOA is also opposed to empowering any further roll by Russia in helping Iran reach its nuclear goals, which to be clear include the threat of unleashing nuclear destruction upon all of Israel’s cities and many American cities as well.”

ZOA Director of Government Relations Dan Pollak noted that many of the bipartisan letter’s signatories are from President Joe Biden’s own party.

“Republicans in both Houses of Congress have already made their opposition to the return to the JCPOA clear. There will be a significant political price to pay if President Biden moves forward with an Iran agreement that is unpopular with the American people and both Houses of Congress,” Pollak said.

Klein added: “Don’t sign a weakened deal with an Iran which continues to proclaim ‘Death to America, Death to Israel,’ and an Iran that remains the biggest funder of Islamic terrorism in the world... America must make credibly clear that America is ready to use military force to stop the terrorist genocidal fanatical regime of Iran from developing nuclear weapons which would endanger the whole world, as well as the Jewish state.”