Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) is expected to leave for the US on Sunday - for his second visit there within two weeks.

Late last month, Gantz visited the US, including a CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

Following his visit to CENTCOM, Gantz held a briefing for the directors of leading think tanks in Washington, emphasizing that, "Iran has gained knowledge, infrastructure and capabilities – much of which is irreversible. This will enable Iran to further expand its nuclear program during the period of an agreement that would have fewer restrictions. Iran would be able to acquire a nuclear weapon when said agreement would end in 2031."

He added, "Israel will continue to take action [to ensure the security of the State of Israel] regardless of any developments and to prevent Iran from achieving regional hegemony. Israel will continue to strengthen its military superiority."

"Iran provides over a billion USD to its proxies in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Gaza. Hezbollah, which harms Lebanon and threatens Israel, receives over half a billion USD per year. Iran also provides over 100 million USD per year to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. As such, regardless of any future scenarios, action must be taken against Iranian proxies, which threaten the entire Middle East region."