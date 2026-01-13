הקמפיין החדש של כחול לבן: ממשלה בלי רע"ם צילום: דוברות

The Blue and White Party has launched a campaign against the inclusion of Arab parties in the next government, while also warning against the inclusion of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The video published by the party shows a family sitting in a bomb shelter as a news report states that the United Arab List (Ra'am) was preventing the war cabinet from convening, claiming it "Would not participate in Israeli aggression. The scene also includes a quote attributed to Ra'am representatives along those same lines.

The video ends with the slogan: "A national consensus government - without Ben-Gvir, without Ra'am."

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz stated, "In the previous elections, we warned about the November nightmare, which was quickly found to be true, and many Israeli citizens have been living in this nightmare since then. We will not let this happen, and we will do everything to free Israel from the extremists and the bloc strategy, and to create a broad, Zionist government that would work for all Israeli citizens and the State of Israel."

In the meantime, the Blue and White Party has been struggling in the polls of late, with most predicting that it will not pass the electoral threshold. At the same time, the latest Channel 12 poll grants Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit Party eight seats and Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al five seats each.