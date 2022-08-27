On Friday (27.08) Minister of Defense Benny Gantz held a briefing for the directors of leading think tanks in Washington, following his visit to the CENTCOM HQ and meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan.

At the onset of the briefing, Minister Gantz emphasized the special, powerful bond between Israel and the U.S. He noted that the dialogue held by [Israel’s] leadership with U.S. officials, is conducted in a precise and responsible manner. The dialogue conveys Israel’s opposition to the agreement.

During the briefing, Minister Gantz discussed Iran’s progress in its nuclear program: “Iran has gained knowledge, infrastructure and capabilities – much of which is irreversible. This will enable Iran to further expand its nuclear program during the period of an agreement that would have fewer restrictions. Iran would be able to acquire a nuclear weapon when said agreement would end in 2031.”

Among other topics, Minister Gantz discussed the production of thousands of advanced centrifuges, that if stored and not destroyed, will be readily available for enrichment once the agreement comes to an end, or in the case in which Iran chooses to withdraw from the agreement. In addition, Minister Gantz spoked about the new advanced cascade at Fordow site, where Iran may being enriching to 90% immediately, should it decide to do so. Minister Gantz also emphasized that should Iran decide to do so, it may reach 1SQ at 90% within a matter of weeks. Iran limits IAEA supervision, and does not provide answers regarding the open files and enriched material that it has accumulated.

Minister Gantz also stated: “The common goal of Israel and the U.S. is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and the way to do so is to take Iran back and to deter it. The agreement in discussion contains a number of problematic clauses. Iran has accumulated infrastructure, capabilities and knowledge. As such, improvements are necessary in the nuclear agreement in discussion – with an emphasis on the ‘sunset’ clause.”

Minister Gantz welcomed U.S. initiatives to strengthen cooperation in the Middle East, as well as its military activities in recent weeks in face of Iranian proxies.

Minister Gantz also emphasized that: “Israel will continue to take action [to ensure the security of the State of Israel] regardless of any developments and to prevent Iran from achieving regional hegemony. Israel will continue to strengthen its military superiority.”

Minister Gant detailed Iranian activities to fund its proxies: “Iran provides over a billion USD to its proxies in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Gaza. Hezbollah, which harms Lebanon and threatens Israel, receives over half a billion USD per year. Iran also provides over 100 million USD per year to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. As such, regardless of any future scenarios, action must be taken against Iranian proxies, which threaten the entire Middle East region.”

During the briefing Minister Gantz also presented the confidence-building measures that have been taken over the past year with the Palestinian Authority, and also discussed the implications of the recent operation “Breaking Dawn.”