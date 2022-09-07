Today (Wednesday), Chairman of the Zionist Spirit party and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked visited the Zichron Menachem center, an association that supports young cancer patients aged 0-25 and their families.

The minister visited the association's center, where children attend various classes and participate in activities. The center contains a ninja room, a music room, a movie room, and a kindergarten. The facilities help sick children maintain a routine, acquire skills and abilities similar to their peers, and engage in social connections. All of this also provides between-treatments escapism that is important to keep up morale and sustain emotional health.

"Today I was exposed to the impressive activities of the association and I was excited to get to know up close the amazing volunteers who stand behind it and do holy work," said Shaked. "I met young women doing their national service in the Jerusalem center. They are part of the broader system of volunteers in hospitals and day centers throughout the country. These young women began their national service very recently, and they seem to be motivated and full of good intentions and empathy. Their hearts are open and wide, and they are willing to help in whatever is required of them.”

"Chaim and Miri Ehrental founded the association in memory of their son, Menachem, who battled cancer from the age of 2 until he succumbed to the disease at 15. The association provides patients and their families relief from pain, fear and suffering in a happy and hopeful place. This enhances the feeling of being part of life and the variety of comprehensive practical services help cope with everyday routines. It is not for nothing that the association won the Israel Prize. Cheers," added the Minister of the Interior.