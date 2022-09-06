The Italian Football Federation announced on Monday that it is investigating antisemitic chants made by fans of two Italian teams over the weekend.

The Italian Football Federation, also known as Federcalcio, will look into incidents involving fans of Turin’s Juventus Football Club and Inter Milan.

A video posted to social media showed fans chanting “the champions of Italy are Jews” before the start of the Milan derby on Saturday.

The incident occurred as fans of both soccer teams were performing their pre-game chants.

Inter Milan described the behaviour as “such a shame,” according to theScore.

Another video appeared on social media showing Juventus fans in the visiting fans area of Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence chanting "the Viola aren't Italians, they're a pack of Jews” during an away game against the Fiorentina soccer team, who are known as “Viola” due to their purple uniforms.

The derby was also disrupted by violent confrontations between groups of rival fans.