Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Fox News of pushing a Democratic agenda and offered to help rival network CNN become a “gold mine” by going conservative.

“Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, as quoted by The Hill. “Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed.”

The former president proceeded to mention CNN and said, “If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them do so.”

The Hill reached out to CNN and Fox News for comment.

Trump often appeared on and praised Fox News during his time in the White House, but the dynamic between the former president and the network has shifted in recent months.

In contrast, Trump often clashed with CNN, which once described him as a “serial liar”, and described it as “Fake News”. In July, the former President threatened to sue the network over its use of the terms “Big lie” and “lying” in its reporting of his allegation that the 2020 election was rigged.

Trump is well remembered for his fiery exchange in 2018 with CNN’s then-chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, which resulted in the White House temporarily revoking Acosta’s press credentials.

In the wake of that incident, Trump suggested that a new international television network should be formed to compete with CNN and present the greatness of the United States around the world.