A 19-year-old man and two other people were injured early Sunday morning in a serious collision between a fire truck and a private vehicle in Samaria.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams assisted by an IDF medical force gave the wounded medical treatment at the scene and evacuated them to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Authorities currently believe that the fire truck had crossed the intersection while the traffic light was red on its way to the scene of a fire, and collided with a vehicle in which three young people from nearby communities were traveling.

חובש מד"א שי עמיחי מספר על התאונה הקשה בשומרון מד"א

The Beilinson Hospital reported that "a short time ago, two young men were injured in the road accident in Samaria, both with very serious head injuries, one is in critical condition and the other in very serious condition." It was also reported that their lives are in danger and the doctors are currently fighting for their lives.

MDA paramedic Tomer Payne said: "This is a shocking accident, we saw a crushed private car in which three young men were traveling, one of them was trapped in the car. They were unconscious and suffered multi-systemic injuries. With the help of an IDF medical force, we gave the wounded life-saving medical treatment, one of the wounded had no pulse and was not breathing and was evacuated during resuscitation operations, we evacuated two of the wounded in serious condition while they were anesthetized and on a ventilator. The truck driver was treated on the spot and did not need to be evacuated."