More than 40 percent of Americans fear that the country will descend into civil war within the next decade, according to a survey.

The new poll also found that nearly all respondents agreed that political divisions in American society have become worse since the beginning of 2021.

The Economist-YouGov poll, conducted between August 20 and 23, found that 43 percent of adult respondents believed that the US will become engulfed in a civil war within 10 years, with only 35 not believing such a scenario will take place, and 22 percent unsure.

Those who identified as “strong Republicans” were more likely to agree with the dire prediction (54 percent) than those who identified as "strong Democrats" (40 percent). But 40 percent of independents also worried that a civil war was imminent within the next decade.

The study also found that 65 percent of Americans believe political violence has increased since 2021 and 62 percent worry that political violence will increase in the “next few years.”

Participants also viewed political division as a worsening problem, with 66 percent agreeing that the nation has become more politically divided since 2021 and 63 percent agreeing that political divisions will worsen in the future.

The poll was conducted after the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago home, and as new allegations came to light surrounding accusations the FBI failed to properly investigate evidence found on Hunter Biden’s laptop during the months leading up to the 2020 election.

Earlier in the week, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned that there will be widespread unrest if Trump is prosecuted following the Mar-a-Lago raid.

There “literally will be riots in the street” if Trump is tried, Graham predicted.

“Most Republicans – including me – believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” Graham told Fox News on Sunday.