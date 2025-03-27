Here’s a spoiler for all those concerned about the extreme Left's threat of a "civil war", it’s not going to happen! For the simple reason that a civil war occurs when there are two equal groups in a nation fighting each other. Today, on the one hand, Jewish society in the State of Israel is composed of seven million Jews who share a common denominator of nationalism and tradition on one level or another; and on the other hand, from several tens of thousands of progressives (most of them retirees) who decided that "the country was stolen from them".

These lines are not addressed to them, because the cultural-psychological problem of these progressives will not be solved by talking. These lines are directed to us: the cries about "both sides are to blame" and "the main thing is unity" play into the hands of the bullying tactic of "break the rules and then threaten civil war".

Not every quarrel has two sides who are to blame, and not always do we have to appease the aggressor. Sometimes there is a situation in which a disgruntled old man threatens his innocent family every time they do not give in to his whims, that there will be a "rift in the family." Their calm comes from the understanding that he cannot do anything other than threaten.

What has the radical left to do that it has not done or tried to do already? They already refused to serve; they have incited civil disobedience; they tried to shut down the economy – and failed (another spoiler: they won't succeed in trying again either. Their "days of rage" will end with a whimper).

So they blocked the entrances to the Knesset this week - several thousand protestors, reported in the progressive media as many more. The budget vote they hoped to block went off without a hitch.

The only one who believed the fake news that they had the power to dismantle the country was Sinwar, and we will never forget that; but the war has sharpened the simple demographic figure that the army, the economy and society, on the field and middle levels have long since ceased to be with them.

This Shabbat we will read "Parashat Hachodesh" in which we will learn about the Passover sacrifice, the sacrifice that marks our national birth, and we will eat in groups and families. The Torah commands that the sacrifice be eaten "roasted by fire" and not "cooked." Our sages explain that cooking is an action that softens and disperses the meat; while roasting vaporizes excess liquid and solidifies the meat around a hard center.

To create a nation and a family, we need a common denominator; Jewish society solidifies around our flourishing state: the economy is growing; we are a regional power in terms of security; the Happiness Index is among the highest in the world; the U.S. is with us; Jewish culture is flourishing like never before. Just look at the reality on the ground and you'll see that we can overcome everything.

The evil will pass. The good will prevail with the help of God.