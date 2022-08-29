Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned that there will be widespread unrest if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted as part of the raid of his Mar-a-Lago home.

There “literally will be riots in the street” if Trump is tried, Graham predicted.

“Most Republicans – including me – believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” Graham told Fox News on Sunday.

Graham charged “there is a double standard when it comes to Trump.”

He compared the Mar-a-Lago raid to the federal response to Hunter Biden’s laptop or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

“And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the streets,” Graham said.

He added that he has “never been more worried about the law in politics as I am right now.”

“How can you tell a conservative Republican that the system works when it comes to Trump?” he said.

He alleged “there is a double standard when it comes to Trump … it is all about getting him.”

Graham also described the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 a “joke of an investigation [where] people lied and manipulated the evidence.”

“Look at what happened to Hunter Biden. They gave him a complete pass, apparently. And social media outlets in this country suppressed information that could have mattered,” Graham said.

“And if they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement – there literally will be riots in the street.”